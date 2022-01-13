Community Translation Support Comes to Pathway!🌍

Hey Adventurers!

Happy 2022! ːsteamhappyː

We’re pretty excited to announce that Pathway now supports community language mods through the Steam Workshop! Talented members of the community are now able to create translations for the game and publish them directly through Steam. In fact, there's already a completed Italian translation available right now, translated by some of our amazing community members. Check it out here: https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2678343514

We really hope this will enable even more players the chance to experience Pathway. Keep in mind, these are community translations and any problems/issues with them should be posted directly to their workshop pages so they can be addressed by the team that created them. We can't fix them!

If you are interested in starting a community translation project, you can find instructions inside the game's installation folder inside a folder labeled i18n. The readme will give you a starting point on setting up your language, and how to use excel to manage your translations.

We'd also highly recommend you join our discord server as there's quite a few people there that may be able to help out in case you run into any problems.

Besides this addition, the build also includes a handful of smaller fixes and addresses a crash bug we've seen mentioned quite a few times in the forums recently.

Changelog Version 1.4.0