 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

UNSTABLE update for 13 January 2022

0.5.0 - Space Views | Slow Motion | New Effects

Share · View all patches · Build 8013423 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Space Views



The space is enormous, so you will meet various gorgeous spacescapes along your way.

Slow Motion



A new item appeared in the space. Catch it to boost your ship, so the time would look slowed in comparison with your speed for several seconds.

New Effects



Experience the game with new effects & lighting

In addition to these changes, the keyboard impact was slightly tweaked, and some bugs were fixed.

Hope these things will increase your joyfulness of flying through space! The next big update will be in a few weeks. And its goal is to bring endless run mode with score and leaderboard.

Changed files in this update

UNSTABLE Content Depot 1821411
  • Loading history…
UNSTABLE Content Linux Depot 1821412
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.