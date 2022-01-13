0.5.0 - Space Views | Slow Motion | New Effects

Space Views



The space is enormous, so you will meet various gorgeous spacescapes along your way.

Slow Motion



A new item appeared in the space. Catch it to boost your ship, so the time would look slowed in comparison with your speed for several seconds.

New Effects



Experience the game with new effects & lighting

In addition to these changes, the keyboard impact was slightly tweaked, and some bugs were fixed.

Hope these things will increase your joyfulness of flying through space! The next big update will be in a few weeks. And its goal is to bring endless run mode with score and leaderboard.