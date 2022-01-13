 Skip to content

Writer's Life update for 13 January 2022

Thank you for your support

Share · View all patches · Build 8013390 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

"writer‘s life" has been on sale for one day. Thank you for your support and various opinions. We have collected many opinions. In the next optimization, we will choose better opinions to join the next development content. If you have new ideas or opinions on our game, you are welcome to join the buckle discussion group: 120067130. Finally, thank you for your support and attention.

Changed files in this update

Writer's Life Content Depot 1819981
  • Loading history…
