"writer‘s life" has been on sale for one day. Thank you for your support and various opinions. We have collected many opinions. In the next optimization, we will choose better opinions to join the next development content. If you have new ideas or opinions on our game, you are welcome to join the buckle discussion group: 120067130. Finally, thank you for your support and attention.
Writer's Life update for 13 January 2022
Thank you for your support
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update