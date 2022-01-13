v6.0.7 : Fixes, some UI update

v6.0.7 : Fixes, some UI optimizes
The volume of music that plays when readying up is controlled by the game setting now.
Bring back the "Newcomer" title!
The actually newcomers can equip “Newcomer” until they played 50 games. "Newcomer" title will become the "Squire" with the experience reaches least 50 games.
The bugged display of dead body with attack by the Possessor or the Reaper is fixed.
Accuse list is set to off by default,
New scroll bar on the player list.
The player list (vote list) window can be resized now.
Add a layout of input field for invite code in the lobby , It is not necessary to open the room list.
Fixed the issue that undo button in Death note is not working except black brush.
Add a default public room in the room list.
For more support please email : support@throneoflies.com
