Throne of Lies®: Medieval Politics update for 13 January 2022

v6.0.7 : Fixes, some UI update

Build 8013295

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v6.0.7 : Fixes, some UI optimizes

  • The volume of music that plays when readying up is controlled by the game setting now.

  • Bring back the "Newcomer" title!

    The actually newcomers can equip “Newcomer” until they played 50 games. "Newcomer" title will become the "Squire" with the experience reaches least 50 games.

  • The bugged display of dead body with attack by the Possessor or the Reaper is fixed.

  • Accuse list is set to off by default,

  • New scroll bar on the player list.

  • The player list (vote list) window can be resized now.

  • Add a layout of input field for invite code in the lobby , It is not necessary to open the room list.

  • Fixed the issue that undo button in Death note is not working except black brush.

  • Add a default public room in the room list.

For more support please email : support@throneoflies.com

