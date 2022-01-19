This is our first fix for matchmaking/lag issues and resolves a number of issues that affect players on Steam and other platforms.
The Anacrusis update for 19 January 2022
Update notes for 2022/01/18
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
This is our first fix for matchmaking/lag issues and resolves a number of issues that affect players on Steam and other platforms.
Changed files in this update