Update v0.77 - LARGE UPDATE!

This is the BIG one! A TON was changed here.
Changelist:
- The story content has more than doubled (story & personal)
- Total rework of abilities
- Total rework of DEX (no longer purely comparative, you will always see benefits from points into DEX)
- Two new characters appear in story scenes
- Total/partial reworks of various status effects (poison, heal, clear, stop)
- Various bugfixes
Balancing is very different now and might need some polishing, but overall I'm very happy with the new changes. They allow the content to scale in a much more seamless way that will make balancing the end-game dungeons, abilities, and post-game dungeons MUCH easier!
Also, it probably goes without saying, but all the story content is still incomplete. I want to add the final parts of the story as the game leaves Early Access.
