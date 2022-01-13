Update v0.77 - LARGE UPDATE!

This is the BIG one! A TON was changed here.

Changelist:

The story content has more than doubled (story & personal)

Total rework of abilities

Total rework of DEX (no longer purely comparative, you will always see benefits from points into DEX)

Two new characters appear in story scenes

Total/partial reworks of various status effects (poison, heal, clear, stop)

Various bugfixes

Balancing is very different now and might need some polishing, but overall I'm very happy with the new changes. They allow the content to scale in a much more seamless way that will make balancing the end-game dungeons, abilities, and post-game dungeons MUCH easier!

Also, it probably goes without saying, but all the story content is still incomplete. I want to add the final parts of the story as the game leaves Early Access.