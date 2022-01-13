 Skip to content

Hearts of the Dungeon List update for 13 January 2022

Update v0.77 - LARGE UPDATE!

Build 8012933

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is the BIG one! A TON was changed here.

Changelist:

  • The story content has more than doubled (story & personal)
  • Total rework of abilities
  • Total rework of DEX (no longer purely comparative, you will always see benefits from points into DEX)
  • Two new characters appear in story scenes
  • Total/partial reworks of various status effects (poison, heal, clear, stop)
  • Various bugfixes

Balancing is very different now and might need some polishing, but overall I'm very happy with the new changes. They allow the content to scale in a much more seamless way that will make balancing the end-game dungeons, abilities, and post-game dungeons MUCH easier!

Also, it probably goes without saying, but all the story content is still incomplete. I want to add the final parts of the story as the game leaves Early Access.

