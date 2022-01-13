 Skip to content

Starlight: Eye of the Storm update for 13 January 2022

Starlight: Eye of the Storm v1.04 Released!

V1.04 Patch

This patch is a maintenance patch with a new weapon being added. The biggest change is underneath where the game's rendering is properly redesigned at the engine level. The amount of stuttering will be reduced.

New Contents

  • Added new weapon: Disruptor
  • The disruptor is an offensive weapon that has 3 levels. It's a low level weapon open to players right from start (after arcade stage 1) to provide more options. Its unique ability is the chance to inflict double damage. When in effect, it'll further by doubled if there's a double damage bonus.

Changes

  • Improvements were made to the engine which indirectly improved the overall performance of Starlight. The key improvement is that stuttering occurs almost every other second.
  • Improved Mission 5/Stage 6 boss where the need to take down the shield generators is prompted and counted. While it's not a primary objective, it's there to help players identify what to shoot before taking on the platforms.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where players without targeting computer will not be able to preview Micron Laser in the weapon shop.

Conclusion

We'll be implementing the Survival Mode soon which will roughly contain about 50 waves with just 1 weapon shop visit at the beginning. No bosses.

After that, Boss Rush Mode will be implemented. All the bosses will be presented 1 by 1.

Meanwhile, we might still implement 1-2 more weapons.

Have fun!!!

Regards,

Jeremy

