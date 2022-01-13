Version 0.4.8b Release: Hero Pack 3 (Beta Branch)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Build version 0.4.8b, Hero Pack 3, is now available on the Beta Branch. This update contains 3 new wanderer heroes for you to find, some new enemies to battle as you find them, and a slew of balance updates based on recent player feedback.

Steam achievements for the new heroes are not yet available, but will be added when Hero Pack 3 leaves the beta branch.

How do I download the Beta Branch?

Opting into a Beta branch is easy on Steam. Simply right click Time Break Chronicles in your Library, select Properties, and then click "Betas." From there you can select the Beta branch from the dropdown, and Steam will download the files for you. You do not need to enter a beta access code.

Changelog for version 0.4.8b

There's a lot of balance changes, bug fixes, and various other things in this update. We'll separate everything out below into sections:

New Content/Features

Added 3 new wanderer heroes, available to rescue in special missions after completing Act 3. You may discover some new enemies in these missions as well!

Added graphics quality option "HQ4X" that applies a smoothing shader, for those who like sprite smoothing

Game option menu is now available to pull up in battle at any time, and contains an Abandon option

Hero and Skill Reworks and Balance Changes

Added a handler to make sure any skills that we have removed or replaced on a hero will have any spent skill points or books refunded as available skill points

Reworked Sentinel, Blacksmith, Lawbringer, and Super Soldier to various degrees

Reworked Necromancer's Death Shroud and Death's Embrace skills to work a bit differently, but provide a similar function

Assassin's Dagger skill replaced with Kunai, and she now has Track skill

Immortal's Adrenaline Rush skill reworked to be a one turn bonus action buff

Jester's Fan of Blades lv 2 damage bonus increased from 5% to 15%

Rocker's Jam skill is now a Bonus Action

Cursed's Rekindle skill is now a Bonus Action

Cursed's Extinguished Soul skill now makes skills cost 0 MP

Marine's basic M16 skill replaced with a more interesting gadget version

Fire Mage's Combust skill level 2 now applies a fire DoT debuff to enemies it hits

Vul's Hunter and Tranquil Stance skills now add direct bonus damage instead of increasing attributes

Monk's Four Pillar abilities now also count as spells

Physicist Claire now gains Ageless trait instead of Regrowth from Dryad

Physicist Claire's Medkit is now a swappable skill

Woodsman's Power reduced slightly

Shake Off skill (various heroes) is now a Bonus Action

Track skill (various heroes) is now a Bonus Action

Reworked level 2/3 of Bulwark skill (various heroes) to provide more consistent utility

Pummel skill (various heroes) damage per hit increased

Meteor Strike skill is now a spell instead of attack

Lizardman's Thrash now only hits primary target with Venom Bite at lv 3, instead of everyone

Witch's Dark Arts skill's added damage bonuses reduced

Ranger's Eagle Eye skill lv 3 turn delay decrease reduced

Ranger's Pincushion skill damage reduced

Druid's Moonbeam skill damage reduced

Dryad's Enchant Spear trait now caps at 5 stacks

Other Balance Changes

Reworked turn progress and chance to hit calculations for high level enemies to be normalized down to player character levels. This should help slower ramping heroes and speed/agility based heroes maintain their niche even against higher level enemies.

Medium Blob enemies no longer gain free turn progress when summoned into battle

Reworked Act 3 Kraken boss fight somewhat to feel a bit more fair, and have a better flow

Troll enemy no longer has Swipe skill, but Wallop instead

Reduced the difficulty of a couple of Act 3 Troll enemy encounters, and normalized them to be the same between singularity and chronicle

Stasis Time Break is now single target

Drone Parts relic now summons a random cultist drone type, based on the types you could have seen so far

Master Scout Flag relic now gives 100% increased speed for first turn, instead of a free turn, but no longer increases damage taken

Blitzer Speed Relic bonus reduced from 50% to 15%

Reduced difficulty of Caveman's "Big Game Hunter" quest

Reduced difficulty of Super Soldier's "Dominate This" quest

Bug Fixes/Other