Version 0.4.8b Release: Hero Pack 3 (Beta Branch)

Build version 0.4.8b, Hero Pack 3, is now available on the Beta Branch. This update contains 3 new wanderer heroes for you to find, some new enemies to battle as you find them, and a slew of balance updates based on recent player feedback.
Steam achievements for the new heroes are not yet available, but will be added when Hero Pack 3 leaves the beta branch.
How do I download the Beta Branch?
Opting into a Beta branch is easy on Steam. Simply right click Time Break Chronicles in your Library, select Properties, and then click "Betas." From there you can select the Beta branch from the dropdown, and Steam will download the files for you. You do not need to enter a beta access code.
Changelog for version 0.4.8b
There's a lot of balance changes, bug fixes, and various other things in this update. We'll separate everything out below into sections:
New Content/Features
- Added 3 new wanderer heroes, available to rescue in special missions after completing Act 3. You may discover some new enemies in these missions as well!
- Added graphics quality option "HQ4X" that applies a smoothing shader, for those who like sprite smoothing
- Game option menu is now available to pull up in battle at any time, and contains an Abandon option
Hero and Skill Reworks and Balance Changes
- Added a handler to make sure any skills that we have removed or replaced on a hero will have any spent skill points or books refunded as available skill points
- Reworked Sentinel, Blacksmith, Lawbringer, and Super Soldier to various degrees
- Reworked Necromancer's Death Shroud and Death's Embrace skills to work a bit differently, but provide a similar function
- Assassin's Dagger skill replaced with Kunai, and she now has Track skill
- Immortal's Adrenaline Rush skill reworked to be a one turn bonus action buff
- Jester's Fan of Blades lv 2 damage bonus increased from 5% to 15%
- Rocker's Jam skill is now a Bonus Action
- Cursed's Rekindle skill is now a Bonus Action
- Cursed's Extinguished Soul skill now makes skills cost 0 MP
- Marine's basic M16 skill replaced with a more interesting gadget version
- Fire Mage's Combust skill level 2 now applies a fire DoT debuff to enemies it hits
- Vul's Hunter and Tranquil Stance skills now add direct bonus damage instead of increasing attributes
- Monk's Four Pillar abilities now also count as spells
- Physicist Claire now gains Ageless trait instead of Regrowth from Dryad
- Physicist Claire's Medkit is now a swappable skill
- Woodsman's Power reduced slightly
- Shake Off skill (various heroes) is now a Bonus Action
- Track skill (various heroes) is now a Bonus Action
- Reworked level 2/3 of Bulwark skill (various heroes) to provide more consistent utility
- Pummel skill (various heroes) damage per hit increased
- Meteor Strike skill is now a spell instead of attack
- Lizardman's Thrash now only hits primary target with Venom Bite at lv 3, instead of everyone
- Witch's Dark Arts skill's added damage bonuses reduced
- Ranger's Eagle Eye skill lv 3 turn delay decrease reduced
- Ranger's Pincushion skill damage reduced
- Druid's Moonbeam skill damage reduced
- Dryad's Enchant Spear trait now caps at 5 stacks
Other Balance Changes
- Reworked turn progress and chance to hit calculations for high level enemies to be normalized down to player character levels. This should help slower ramping heroes and speed/agility based heroes maintain their niche even against higher level enemies.
- Medium Blob enemies no longer gain free turn progress when summoned into battle
- Reworked Act 3 Kraken boss fight somewhat to feel a bit more fair, and have a better flow
- Troll enemy no longer has Swipe skill, but Wallop instead
- Reduced the difficulty of a couple of Act 3 Troll enemy encounters, and normalized them to be the same between singularity and chronicle
- Stasis Time Break is now single target
- Drone Parts relic now summons a random cultist drone type, based on the types you could have seen so far
- Master Scout Flag relic now gives 100% increased speed for first turn, instead of a free turn, but no longer increases damage taken
- Blitzer Speed Relic bonus reduced from 50% to 15%
- Reduced difficulty of Caveman's "Big Game Hunter" quest
- Reduced difficulty of Super Soldier's "Dominate This" quest
Bug Fixes/Other
- Fixed Vul's White Wind skill not counting as a spell
- Improved Bard AI
- Fixed Monk's Four Pillars skill being usable by CPU controlled characters without Zen Trance active
- Fixed enemy Ancient Rage and Ancient Power enemy traits triggering on healing
- Fixed Spirit Walk skill not being usable by Inscriber Claire
- Fixed Oakheart relic being craftable
- Fixed misalignment of downed Druid sprite
- Fixed misalignment of Thunder Hammer sprite on enemy Viking
- Fixed bug where battle skill sub menus sometimes appeared behind other menus after cancelling out of them
- Fixed bug where enemy could use Dark Bargain on itself in certain circumstances
- Fixed possible crash from Acrobatics trait in combination with Metabolism break
- Fixed aspect skills being dispellable and possibly stealable
- Fixed various typos
- Disabled text "pop" effect on some menus
