- added new button remapping options including things like left hand mode, use grip to climb, and toggle gripping. find these settings on the quick menu with the left system button. index users can also press the left thumbstick if needed.
- set the quick menu to be activated on the button press, instead of being held
- added another chest type to the tutorial
- added small push forward while standing still and using traditional jumping
- fixed a couple of angry doors in a cave
- prevent going through portals while under the effects of size changing potions
- shop bug fix
- items that are brought out from inventory now destroy themselves when tossed into the ocean
- digging for treasure is a little easier
Big Booty Adventures update for 13 January 2022
1/12/2022
