New Version(V1.8.0) Update Announcement

Dear Lords, the servers are now under maintenance to conduct an update which is estimated to finish at 12:00 UTC. When the update is completed, a compensation reward will be sent.

Watch the Patch 1.8 preview video and tell us what new content you're most excited about!

(P.S.This demo video was recorded in the development environment, please refer to the final online version for the actual content.)

If you want to know more details, please read the Patch 1.8 Notes: Infinity Kingdom Patch 1.8 Notes

[/url]

