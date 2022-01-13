- Fixed hold ground “shield” sprite from popping up in the lower left corner of the screen upon unit spawn
- Fixed issue where barbarians lose their attack hitboxes randomly
- Fixed Door Terrors giving excessive extra death resource when sacrificed
- Fixed Unguarded wandering when they become old; they now automatically hold their ground instead
- Reduced generated resource amount by 10%
- Added slider for number of enemy buildings
Grand Attrition update for 13 January 2022
Update 1.11 - Bug Fixes, Enemy Building Slider
Patchnotes via Steam Community
