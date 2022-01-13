 Skip to content

Grand Attrition update for 13 January 2022

Update 1.11 - Bug Fixes, Enemy Building Slider

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed hold ground “shield” sprite from popping up in the lower left corner of the screen upon unit spawn
  • Fixed issue where barbarians lose their attack hitboxes randomly
  • Fixed Door Terrors giving excessive extra death resource when sacrificed
  • Fixed Unguarded wandering when they become old; they now automatically hold their ground instead
  • Reduced generated resource amount by 10%
  • Added slider for number of enemy buildings

