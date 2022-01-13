 Skip to content

Master Theft TVs update for 13 January 2022

Patch (1.8)

Changes:

-Add helper;

-Add option to disable and enable the helper in game options;

-Fix crash game in story mode, when loading a save with a negative number of lives (now, in this case, the game over screen will be issued instantly. Unless, of course, you have activated a certain cheat code);

-Fix crash game, when view demo;

-Add new cheat-code in Debug menu;

What is an Helper?

Helper is window, the purpose of which is output text about active buttons in certain moments of the game. This is done because many do not know that a player can hit in a jump.

