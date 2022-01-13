It’s time to announce the winners of the Sweeter Than Candy Login Reward event!
And the lucky winners of these prizes are... (drum roll)
҉ ٩(๑>ω<๑)۶҉
Sweeter Than Candy Login Reward! Prize Winners
[table][tr][td]
[Prize Winners]
* The “Personal Information Collection & Usage Agreement” has been sent to the winner’s in-game mailbox. Please make sure to submit the required document until January 20, 2022 (Thu) 23:59 (UTC +9).
- Your prizes will be canceled if you fail to submit the agreement form by the given date. If you did not receive the agreement form in your in-game mailbox and wish to receive it again, please contact Support by January 20, 2022 (Thu) at 23:59 (UTC+9).
- The prizes will be sent out in order when the submitted Personal Information Collection & Usage Agreement has been confirmed.
[/td][/tr][/table]
- All Images shown above are for illustration purposes only. The actual product may vary.
[table][tr][td]
※ Additional Notices
- Your rewards may not be transferred to others, and prize cannot be exchanged for money or other merchandise of the same value.
- Participating in the event using inappropriate methods will result in a cancellation/retrieval of your reward and restriction from the game.
- If the account of the event winner is restricted due to an act that violates the Shadow Arena Terms of Service at any time before the prize delivery date, the winner may be disqualified and have their prizes withdrawn.
- If you have any other questions or concerns related to the event, please contact us via [**Support**].
- Any matters not listed on this page will follow the [**Shadow Arena Event Rules**].
[/td][/tr][/table]
Changed files in this update