Mini Healer update for 13 January 2022

Patch 0.83e

Patch 0.83e has been pushed, patch notes below

===Bosses====

  • Volkan no longer throw out potion when not engaged

===Artifacts/Crafting===

==Skills/Talents===

==QoL===

==Bug Fixes===

  • Fixed sometimes socketing runes into an item won’t create a runeword properly
  • Fixed sometimes Soul Link would cause the game to crash
  • Fixed various copies/text

==Miscellaneous=

===🗼 Airene Tower Related 🗼===

===Bosses====

===Scrolls/Blessings/Artifacts/Crafting===

===Talents/Skills===

==QoL===

==Bug Fixes===

  • Fixed sometimes tower will black screen when picking a blessing

==Miscellaneous=

