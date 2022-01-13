Patch 0.83e has been pushed, patch notes below
- Volkan no longer throw out potion when not engaged
- Fixed sometimes socketing runes into an item won’t create a runeword properly
- Fixed sometimes Soul Link would cause the game to crash
- Fixed various copies/text
- Fixed sometimes tower will black screen when picking a blessing
Changed files in this update