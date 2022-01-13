Major Update: Dungeon Runner XZ Game Revamp

Hi Runners,

It's been some time since I got back to you all, as from today, the new update is live. We worked hard to fix all the bugs and make a better game experience that focuses more on the dungeon gameplay and dungeons.

So yea let's talk about what's new with the changes:

First of all, the first map has been completely remade to make it easier to navigate around with text emblem above the NPC's so you know which one is which.

Second, I added a Quest system in-game to make the primary mission and side mission easier to find and know what you need to be doing in-game this will only get better with future Updates ( coming Tuesday, new Update.)

Third, the class system and job change are in one place now easy to find.

These are the significant changes you see right away when you enter the game.

And finally, the biggest problem has been fixed. The monster hp bar is regular again, and the level system and XP work better together.

And now you earn weapons and armor from monsters in the dungeon, so it's more fun to keep going back to the dungeon to get some armor and item for crafting the better gears for higher monsters.

And there are more great changes, but I'm not going to spoil all of them. Go in-game now to enjoy!

Next week there will be an Update to add to this Update, so I look forward to that Monday. Before the release ill put out the info on that Update!

(DLC will be updated, too, with the upcoming update on Tuesday. It will give you a crafting scroll, and this scroll will be a primary factor in end-game crafting. So if you have the DLC when you reach LVL99, you can start crafting the crazy strong armor and weapons. If you don't have the DLC, no worries, you can still get it in-game, but it will take you some time to craft the scroll when you reach LVL 99.)

Have a nice day, Runners!