Mechajammer | V1.06 Patch Notes

The highly anticipated v1.06 patch is here!

This is our largest patch to date and it includes all the fixes and additions we worked on throughout the holidays. Some of you may notice a few of these changes from playing on the Quinton Playtesting branch, which we've been happy to see your reactions to over on Discord!

Without further ado, here's the v1.06 changelist:

UI

Overlapping items bugs fixed

Notifier in game feed for mutation damage

Tightened game feed text

Pelican does not get mini map icon at beginning of game

“Acquired item” text pops up correctly

Character sheet shows all advantages and disadvantages next to list of jobs

“Open Bag” key corrected in options menu

Fixed typo with one-handed and two-handed edge weapons in character sheet description

Fixed bug where the notepadopens on the player's HUD incorrectly when the user mashes the “I”

Fixed incorrect label of settings menu

Fixed typos with lightning rod text in item description

Fixed types with commas missing

Fixed health bar not dropping to zero in training tutorial

Fixed bug in tutorial where enemies display the unconscious meter incorrectly when the player respawns

Fixed typo in psionic detector description

Can read text in hover box over items in top row of inventory bag

Fixed bug with hovering over side-by-side items in bag not always showing description text

Can double-click to equip shields and armor in bag

Fixed equipping shield and two-handed weapons bug

Game log is smaller and can stay open during gameplay

Game log starts open

Game log names are colored for main player, companions and enemies

Fixed bug with damage roll game log text

Increased size of merchant bag

Updated socket sprites

Fixed bug where socket upgrades dragged onto items without sockets can disappear

Fixed formatting issues in character creation description text

Updated description for Action Turns in character screen for accuracy to ruleset

Gameplay

Pick up items with HUD menu instead of in world clicking

Fixed bug with items falling outside of walkable areas

Fixed bug with saving unconscious enemies

Fixed bug with dropped items having 1 durability

Fixed bug with bar keep merchant bag in Factus Core

Fixed bug with MFI scanners spawning in ground

Fixed bug with MFI scanners drifting too slowly

Fixed plasma guns not hitting crouched enemy

Rioters no longer start riots indoors

Rioters and police leave the area correctly after altercation instead of standing around

Fixed bug with cars driving through ground over ramped areas

Backup reinforcements from spotlights limited to 2 groups at once

Fixed error that occurred while using lightning rod on civilians

Fixed bug with walking through locker doors

Fixed bug with walking through lockers after opening

Fixed enemies that disappear in shadows incorrectly

Text shows on hover over locked doors that describes door health (fragile/sturdy/indestructible)

Loot drops further away from locker door to avoid colliding with locker itself

Fixed hover colors on body parts (bug introduced in 1.04)

Fixed bug with time passing incorrectly when talking to an evangelist

Fixed healing time passing incorrectly when healing with medic

Drones are created in bag inventory item panel instead of with item on ground (due to changes to item pickups)

Fixed pathfinding issues when clicking over water surface

Updated note at the Faith to accurately display puzzle colors

Fixed bug with healing from toxins through clinic dealer in Old Town

Fixed bug in beginning cinematic where thug runs across bridge after raised

Fixed debris appearing in wrong location when hitting object or wall

Increased volume of sound that plays when you hit objects to match other sounds

Fixed bug where player can bludgeon a box from a distance after switching from range action

Fixed bug with gang NPCs not turning hostile when you talk to boss

Art

Fixed shadows not showing correctly in tutorial and in some areas of game maps

Drone companion plays correct animation while driving and talking

Fixed bug where dead NPCs show up with incorrect sprite after returning to an area

Fixed items clipping through floor

Ruleset

Fixed incorrect pain threshold stats included in roll for knockout attacks

Fixed bug with rolls for chemistry not calculating learning dice correctly

Fixed bug with rolls for hacking not calculating learning dice correctly

Fixed bug with rolls for social not calculating occult dice correctly

Fixed bug with rolls for repair not calculating learning dice correctly

Dialogue

Medic plays correct sound effect during dialogue

Fixed dialogue text error with Bottler and R4T boss

Companions virtue skills are separated to keep from going off screen during dialogue

Fixed bug where companion bag opens while talking about skills

Can talk to Faith Preacher now after ignoring them the first time

Fixed mismatched warnings from gangs that spawn in street after you infiltrate their base

Due to the size of this patch, we're unable to offer a special thanks to specific community members for their bug reports and feedback that have led to these changes, but we do want to say a huge thank you to the folks that have continued to play on the Quinton branch and help us get Mechajammer to this point! We can't wait for you to see what's in store in v1.07 and beyond.

For bug-reporting and other Mechajammer-flavoured discussion, please head to the official Discord server.

Thank you all for your patience, until next time,

— Whalenought Studios & Modern Wolf