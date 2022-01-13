Early Access Patch Notes (update V0.1.6)

Share · View all patches · Build 8012025 · Last edited 13 January 2022 – 04:13:10 UTC by Wendy

Dear Calamity Administrator

We are happy to show you our update

Please check the full update information below :

Optimization

·Optimized game loading.

·Optimized multiple language script.

·Optimized some instructions

Fix

·Fixed game freeze in some condition.

·singularity point boss "Fire Palm" will display wrong skill name.

·Fixed other known bugs.

We are really appreciate every player who report they are facing bug or crushing issue. If you have meet any bug, please contact us in-game 'Report Problem',via steam, discord.

Discord：

https://discord.gg/bBcXatNxPv

See you next time, Calamity Administrator