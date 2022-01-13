 Skip to content

Calamity Eliminator update for 13 January 2022

Early Access Patch Notes (update V0.1.6)

Dear Calamity Administrator

We are happy to show you our update

Please check the full update information below :

Optimization

·Optimized game loading.

·Optimized multiple language script.

·Optimized some instructions

Fix

·Fixed game freeze in some condition.

·singularity point boss "Fire Palm" will display wrong skill name.

·Fixed other known bugs.

We are really appreciate every player who report they are facing bug or crushing issue. If you have meet any bug, please contact us in-game 'Report Problem',via steam, discord.

See you next time, Calamity Administrator

