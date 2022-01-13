Early Access Patch Notes (update V0.1.6)

Dear Calamity Administrator
We are happy to show you our update
Please check the full update information below :
Optimization
·Optimized game loading.
·Optimized multiple language script.
·Optimized some instructions
Fix
·Fixed game freeze in some condition.
·singularity point boss "Fire Palm" will display wrong skill name.
·Fixed other known bugs.
We are really appreciate every player who report they are facing bug or crushing issue. If you have meet any bug, please contact us in-game 'Report Problem',via steam, discord.
Discord：
See you next time, Calamity Administrator
Changed files in this update