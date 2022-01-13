Update 1: Better Combat, Fire Spread, Better Lighting & Torches

Combat
- Creatures are no longer super dark lol.
- Added new attack animations for creatures.
- Improved effects when hitting creatures.
- Improved sword effects.
World
- Added fire spread: we heard you wanted to burn down your house just like in Minecraft, although we don't know why, we added it. So now fire spreads to nearby wood blocks.
- Torches now block spawning of Rats and Golems in caves (15 blocks radius).
Lighting
- Lighting no longer changes when going between surface and underground.
- Torches have been overhauled and are no longer weird and dumb. In addition you can now right click to change the light intensity, or ctrl + right click to toggle active only at night time.
- Underwater view is now less dark.
Other
- Mouse sensitivity minimum is now lower.
- Stump creature now drops Oak Logs (might change in the future).
- Added equipment stats details (when hovering them in the inventory).
- Fixed sometimes can't break a Translocator if it's where a preview Translocator is (from a Schematic Projector).
- Fixed Tublocks V2 sometimes using themselves to craft, resulting in less Tublocks V2 when crafting.
- Fixed Poison Plant quest completes before finding the nest.
- System pinning doesn't randomly pin systems anymore and when you pin/unpin you will get a notification.
