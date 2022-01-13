Hot-fix #6

-Added 3 new starter staffs in player inventory.
-Added a starter shield.
-Added profession xp gain from starter staffs.
-Added ability to attach walls to roof piece.
-Turned button back on for inventory.
-Placed new items on test map.
-Fixed alchemical station not being in higher workbenches.
-Fixed blue mushroom powder requirements.
-Fixed lootable containers to work on dedicated server.
-Fixed spider ai in human area all being set to boss.
-Fixed block experience not being gained from blocking.
-Fixed holy staff having lightning damage.
-Fixed secondary container text not fitting all the time.
-Fixed building objects not saving original builder.
-Fixed able to build in others' claimed area.
-Fixed message boxes not closing when a menu is opened.
-Fixed storing items in crafting queue to avoid decay.
-Fixed dual wielding not receiving bonus from secondary weapon.
-Removed ability for AI to fight each other.
-Removed villagers from the map.
-Removed a few guards from human town.
-Removed some savage guards.
-Removed some dryad guards.
-Made roads less dangerous in human area.
-Made boss ai in human area not be removed by buildings.
-Made boss AI not removable by claim totems.
-Tweaked no build zones in human area.
-Tweaked AI amount on the map.
-Tweaked golem brick drop rate.
-Raised iron pick and hatchet cost to be 15 iron.
-Raised knuckle and dagger cost to be 25 iron.
-Changed Ibex HP to 50 and Deer HP to 50.
-Updated well fed bonus to give more regen when player has more than 100 hunger/thirst.
-Optimized navigation mesh.
-Optimized AI sight and hearing range.
