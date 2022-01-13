Hot-fix #6

Share · View all patches · Build 8011910 · Last edited 13 January 2022 – 03:09:12 UTC by Wendy

-Added 3 new starter staffs in player inventory.

-Added a starter shield.

-Added profession xp gain from starter staffs.

-Added ability to attach walls to roof piece.

-Turned button back on for inventory.

-Placed new items on test map.

-Fixed alchemical station not being in higher workbenches.

-Fixed blue mushroom powder requirements.

-Fixed lootable containers to work on dedicated server.

-Fixed spider ai in human area all being set to boss.

-Fixed block experience not being gained from blocking.

-Fixed holy staff having lightning damage.

-Fixed secondary container text not fitting all the time.

-Fixed building objects not saving original builder.

-Fixed able to build in others' claimed area.

-Fixed message boxes not closing when a menu is opened.

-Fixed storing items in crafting queue to avoid decay.

-Fixed dual wielding not receiving bonus from secondary weapon.

-Removed ability for AI to fight each other.

-Removed villagers from the map.

-Removed a few guards from human town.

-Removed some savage guards.

-Removed some dryad guards.

-Made roads less dangerous in human area.

-Made boss ai in human area not be removed by buildings.

-Made boss AI not removable by claim totems.

-Tweaked no build zones in human area.

-Tweaked AI amount on the map.

-Tweaked golem brick drop rate.

-Raised iron pick and hatchet cost to be 15 iron.

-Raised knuckle and dagger cost to be 25 iron.

-Changed Ibex HP to 50 and Deer HP to 50.

-Updated well fed bonus to give more regen when player has more than 100 hunger/thirst.

-Optimized navigation mesh.

-Optimized AI sight and hearing range.