Huddle up!

The Extra Seasoning update brings loads of new content for 1-3 players either locally or with Steam's Remote Play feature. Classic 6 player modes available too, along with upgraded CPU players.

Season Mode

Assemble your dream team by defeating unique Soccer, Hockey, Football, Roller Derby, Basketball and Baseball teams, earning fans, making money and playing season after season. Master each player in 6 all new training games! Unlock new player colors, new balls, new game options, and more by discovering the secrets in this endless looping campaign that adjusts difficulty automatically as you progress. Track your stats, earn fans and stack cash to customize your home arena. With a dozen different season endings, there is a lot of new content to discover!

Steam or Stream

With multiple controller modes, you can play in many different ways. Play with an old Gamecube controller or a modern Xbox controller and just about any analog joystick in between. Use Xinput for modern features, Direct Input for legacy compatibility, a combination of both, and more. With a new windowed screen mode, you can stream the game more easily. Keyboard and mouse is also supported (not recommended).

AI, UI, UX improvements

Virtually every aspect of the game has been improved since the 2017 Pre-Season update. Controller diagrams, scoring diagrams, simplified controls, better computer players, and a guided Season Mode journey to help you master the game. Cloud saves supported too!

Reach for the Chievos

All 100 Xbox achievements are here and only the best and boldest players will unlock them all. You can even reset them and challenge yourself again and again for a sense of pride and accomplishment. Touchdown!