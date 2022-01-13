Update 0.7.2.5
- Updated Sea
- Camera always on main scene ( it will fix some issues)
- Multiplayer Adjustments for the new camera spawn
- Additional info added the the map info when you are on fullscreen map
- Lift the max players on the server to 100
- Fix flickering shadows in some cases
- Fix an issue for the ship over turning
- Fix main menu scaling
- Fix after planning course you couldn't control the ship
- Fix that you cannot turn the engines off
- Balance Ship Changes to Sea - Deaca
Changed files in this update