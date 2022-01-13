 Skip to content

Ship Simulator Realistic update for 13 January 2022

Update 0.7.2.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Updated Sea
  • Camera always on main scene ( it will fix some issues)
  • Multiplayer Adjustments for the new camera spawn
  • Additional info added the the map info when you are on fullscreen map
  • Lift the max players on the server to 100
  • Fix flickering shadows in some cases
  • Fix an issue for the ship over turning
  • Fix main menu scaling
  • Fix after planning course you couldn't control the ship
  • Fix that you cannot turn the engines off
  • Balance Ship Changes to Sea - Deaca

Changed files in this update

