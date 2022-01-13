 Skip to content

Fi da Puti Samurai Playtest update for 13 January 2022

Brief midweek patch

Quick one:

  • Fixed game breaking issue on Nightclub Level
  • In game music will now loop, as intended
  • Hidden weapons will not be labelled as "clone" anymore
  • Fixed (I hope) the aim offset issue
  • Changed damage armor calculations a bit - damage calculation will round values up now
  • You can now burn things on the fireplace. No hidden functionality yet, just burning things really
  • Changed how, when and how many enemies shows up on the streets
  • Other small things here and there

