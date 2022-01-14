 Skip to content

Slow living with Princess update for 14 January 2022

Early Access Patch - 11

Share · View all patches · Build 8011379 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Slow living with Princess is in Early Access, which means we're actively working on it based on our plans and your feedback. We expect to keep adding contents, while expanding the story and fine-tuning all aspects of the experience. Here are our latest patch note!

Bug fix:

[** Fixed the error where rain would fall during the Sauna Battle Royale in Public Sauna.

  • Fixed the error that prevented harvesting items from the Herb Plant and Mushroom Log because of activation of the "Avarice" skill.

Changes:

  • Added the title(Equipment) chest in the Apothecary.
  • Added chest expansion(You may request it to Gonz).

We appreciate all of your feedback!

Let's have a happy slow life!

Please follow us on Twitter for the latest news!

We also have an official Discord server. Please join and let us know your opinions!

Changed files in this update

PJ_1 Content Depot 1581801
  • Loading history…
