Early Access Patch - 11

Slow living with Princess is in Early Access. Here are our latest patch note!

Bug fix:

[** Fixed the error where rain would fall during the Sauna Battle Royale in Public Sauna.

Fixed the error that prevented harvesting items from the Herb Plant and Mushroom Log because of activation of the "Avarice" skill.

Changes:

Added the title(Equipment) chest in the Apothecary.

Added chest expansion(You may request it to Gonz).

