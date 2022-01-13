Oshur on the Horizon

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

It's happening, fOshur.

Hey there, folks. With Oshur nearing completion, we're in a spot where we'd like to start running public playtests and gathering feedback!

Oshur is the first large-scale continent since the introduction of Hossin waaaaaay back in 2014. It's been a while since we've showed off our progress, so here's a quick rundown of Oshur's concept and features.

Timelines

This Thursday, we'll be pushing the current Oshur Chapter 02 start date back to give us a couple of weekends to test, and we'll see how things progress from there.

We've still got some loose ends to tie up with the builds, so some features and polish will be coming online during the testing process.

Test Build 01

Currently lacking Trident Relay model.

Some base assets currently offline (sunderer shields, generators, teleporters, no-deploy/no-construction volumes.)

Air vehicles don't currently behave correctly in water.

No Deploy/No Construction volumes not yet implemented.

Test Build 02

Trident Relays implemented.

All bases fully functional and complete.

Air vehicle water behaviors resolved.

Chapter 02 of the Distant Shores campaign becomes testable.

Playtesting schedule is as follows:

Test Build 01

Reward: "Work in Progress I" Profile Banner

Friday, Jan. 14, 2pm PT / 11pm CET

Saturday, Jan. 15, 11am PT / 8pm CET

Test Build 02

Reward: "Work in Progress II" Profile Banner

Friday, Jan. 21, 2pm PT / 11pm CET

Saturday, Jan. 22, 11am PT / 8pm CET

Participation in these playtests will unlock rewards to be delivered after the update goes Live.

Throughout these playtests, we'll also be looking to record footage for an official launch trailer content. So let's make it happen!

Launching Oshur

When Oshur makes its way into the game, we'll have Oshur set to auto-unlock itself over the first and possibly second weekend, depending on demand. This will allow us to provide windows of time where you can reliably experience Oshur, hopefully without burning people out on it too much. Oshur will remain in the normal continent rotation outside of those special windows.

There will inevitably be iteration needed for Oshur beyond its initial release, and we'll be keeping an eye on feedback to help steer us in the right direction.

Into 2022

Toward the end of this month, we'll be releasing another Dev Letter that outlines our plans for 2022. We'll not only walk through the goals for the year, but also lay out a high-level roadmap for the first time in... so, so long.

Looking forward to seeing you all in-game.

-Wrel, Lead Designer