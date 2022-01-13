Outworlder PreAlpha3-preview2c to 3a

Welcome Colonists!
We pushed several of these updates to our pre-release already, and are releasing them to the wild now!
If you'd like to be in the pre-release, go to the game's properties under beta and enter "prereleasetest" to try out unstable versions of updates.
Changelog for PreAlpha3-Preview2c:
Changes
- It’s now possible to place facilities/blocks over entities
- You must now be in range of containers and facilities to Use them
- Improved targeting of turrets to prevent them getting stuck when aiming at e.g. snails
- Added debug option to remove placed turrets with a right click
- Updated music system transitions to no longer use a layered track system
Bugfixes
- Tweaked positioning of beasts and hostile raiders during events to avoid them spawning inside bases; also fixed text/tooltips on the monster attack alert
- Fixed issue with hauling job trying to target corpses that are marked for removal from the scene
- Fixed issue that would cause a softlock when using the drill
- Fixed issue that would cause doors and other blocks to leave a ghost entity after breaking from damage
- Fixed issue that could cause trees to topple in the wrong direction in multiplayer
Changelog for PreAlpha3-Preview3a:
Changes
- NPCs will now attempt to use ladders (Work in progress)
- New mob: “Crab Claw” (/spawnmob crabClaw)
- New Day and Night tracks for Tundra biome
- New Main menu music
- Blocks will now have placement sounds that correspond to their material
- Turrets can now be picked up and moved
Bugfixes
- Fixed issue that caused knife to keep damaging enemies around you even when not swinging
