Outworlder PreAlpha3-preview2c to 3a

We pushed several of these updates to our pre-release already, and are releasing them to the wild now!

If you'd like to be in the pre-release, go to the game's properties under beta and enter "prereleasetest" to try out unstable versions of updates.

Changelog for PreAlpha3-Preview2c:

Changes

It’s now possible to place facilities/blocks over entities

You must now be in range of containers and facilities to Use them

Improved targeting of turrets to prevent them getting stuck when aiming at e.g. snails

Added debug option to remove placed turrets with a right click

Updated music system transitions to no longer use a layered track system

Bugfixes

Tweaked positioning of beasts and hostile raiders during events to avoid them spawning inside bases; also fixed text/tooltips on the monster attack alert

Fixed issue with hauling job trying to target corpses that are marked for removal from the scene

Fixed issue that would cause a softlock when using the drill

Fixed issue that would cause doors and other blocks to leave a ghost entity after breaking from damage

Fixed issue that could cause trees to topple in the wrong direction in multiplayer

Changelog for PreAlpha3-Preview3a:

Changes

NPCs will now attempt to use ladders (Work in progress)

New mob: “Crab Claw” (/spawnmob crabClaw)

New Day and Night tracks for Tundra biome

New Main menu music

Blocks will now have placement sounds that correspond to their material

Turrets can now be picked up and moved

Bugfixes

Fixed issue that caused knife to keep damaging enemies around you even when not swinging

