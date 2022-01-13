ArmaCulture Chapter III | OUT NOW!

Hello everyone!

I know it's been a very long wait (a lot longer than I had hoped, any way) but its finally here nonetheless. ArmaCulture is finally finished, and its finally time for me to share it with everyone.

Thank you so much for your patience, I really hope that it was worth the wait. Here is what to expect with the new version of the game:

15 in game weeks with many new interactions, machines, and events.

The full story line with over 35 fully illustrated cut scenes with new music.

Major quality of life changes to nearly everything

A functioning tutorial (lol)

3 Distinct 'routes' based on your reputation that significantly alter the course of events and endings.

A full 25 track OST

Steam Achievements

In addition to the game and new trailer, I have also just released the update to the OST, expanding it to the new 25 track length. If you owned the OST before, it will automatically update for free!

Its a very exciting day for me getting to finally see this project through after nearly two years. I really hope you enjoy what I've made.

As always, thanks for playing.