 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

ArmaCulture update for 13 January 2022

ArmaCulture Chapter III | OUT NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 8011239 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

I know it's been a very long wait (a lot longer than I had hoped, any way) but its finally here nonetheless. ArmaCulture is finally finished, and its finally time for me to share it with everyone.

Thank you so much for your patience, I really hope that it was worth the wait. Here is what to expect with the new version of the game:

  • 15 in game weeks with many new interactions, machines, and events.
  • The full story line with over 35 fully illustrated cut scenes with new music.
  • Major quality of life changes to nearly everything
  • A functioning tutorial (lol)
  • 3 Distinct 'routes' based on your reputation that significantly alter the course of events and endings.
  • A full 25 track OST
  • Steam Achievements

In addition to the game and new trailer, I have also just released the update to the OST, expanding it to the new 25 track length. If you owned the OST before, it will automatically update for free!

Its a very exciting day for me getting to finally see this project through after nearly two years. I really hope you enjoy what I've made.

As always, thanks for playing.

  • ragefordragons

Changed files in this update

ArmaCulture Windows Depot 1617191
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.