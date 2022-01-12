LESS BOOKS

Hi everyone!
Following your reviews of the game and your impressions, I have decided to make the game less "frustrating" in the search for items. Among the novelties, the books to put in place are no longer 32 but 8!
Have fun!
![]( https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/fe152f6bd033e7a2030017f52faaefd402196384.png )
- Fewer books to arrange. 32 to 8.
![]( https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/dfaea34ab53be19c1bdf661bae57036d7f110255.png )
- New window design.
- New names in the Hall Of Fame.
![]( https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/3ecc3404b47c5f0402d981b36c5b74a52a62225e.png )
- Overall stability improved.
Changed files in this update