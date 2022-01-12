Testing Branch Opened

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

I've opened a testing branch that will get future updates first.

If you want to always have the latest update, and don't mind if there's a few bugs or it breaks a bit, then right click on "Black Forest" in your Steam library list, go to "Options" and "Betas" and switch to the "testing" branch.

I will post new features and bigger updates there first, hoping that any issues that slipped through my testing will be caught by you, while the default/stable branch stays a bit behind but won't break.

As a small goodie, the version uploaded there now is the latest version with all the recent updates and a new one, an in-game compass (off by default, switch it on in the options menu).

I have applied the last input issue fixes to this, hoping that this eliminates the input issues. So if you were having problems with that (main menu not working, etc.) please go and try out testing.

Thank you all for your support and kind words. It's been a rough two weeks with these game-breaking updates and bugs. I hope it'll be more smooth from here on, because I still have a lot of plans...