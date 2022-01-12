Cosmetic Rewards + Multiplayer Text Chat!

This update adds cosmetics rewards for completing the game!

standard victory -> unlock the sword cosmetic

hard mode victory -> unlock the shield cosmetic

You can unlock these cosmetics in either solo or multiplayer.

This update also adds multiplayer text chat, so now you can share tips and socialize! If people are being too rowdy, you can also mute them via the player list.

There was also a bug present before that caused lower framerates to receive slightly less gravity, so that's been fixed and values have been adjusted to compensate. There's also some minor changes to the spike-funnel portion of the level to (hopefully) make it a bit less tedious to escape.