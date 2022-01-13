 Skip to content

Creator's Asteroid update for 13 January 2022

Environment Content Update

Build 8010748 · Last edited by Wendy

Newly Added Maker Tiles:
  • Environment Generators (6) - Gives the room a hazardous environment that either does damage or prevents visibility while in the room.
  • Environment Armor Upgrades (6) - Protects against the corresponding environmental hazard.
  • Polarity Blocks (2) and Polarity Switches (3) - Blocks and switches that operate on "on/off" logic.
  • Arrow Signs (8) - Directional arrows that silently hang from the background.
Fixes and Improvements:
  • Starting Items selection now allows selecting 0-8 of each stackable upgrade (instead of only allowing 0 or 8).
  • Starting Items selection now has an option to select All or None of the upgrades through a single click.
  • Tweaked the Demo World.
  • Tweaked the Maker Mode GUI layout.
  • Other assorted bug fixes.

