Update 1.0.8

Bug fixes:
- New Spanish localization (special thanks to RoosterFan)
- Optimized the battle log
- Fixed a rare bug where a boss card with no missions, but with the inscription "OR" could appear in random mode
- The hitbox of the button to summon an additional threat now matches its shape
- Fixed a number of bugs related to fatal damage prediction
- Fixed a bug in fast threat mode where the last threat on the table was destroyed by a minefield, but the threat die was still rolled
- Fixed a freeze in the tutorial if you destroy the threat before the briefing
Balance changes:
- Added additional protection for beginners (up to rank 3), reducing the chance of rolling observer dice by 50%
- Increase in price for updating goods in the store 25 -> 50
- New item in the store - Oracle; predicts dice rolls in the current round
Other changes:
- SteamCloud function works now (starting from 6 Jan 2022)
- The settings menu in the battle has been redesigned, the "HINTS" button has been added
- Added information for Knivex that the pilot room is used no more than 1 time per round
- The target card that the Compensator's C1 missile is hitting is now shown above the rest of the cards in the stack
- Added "pick crew" button from away mission to be able to do it with touch controls
- Dee-6 once for each player profile will tell you to use the store if the situation on the table becomes difficult
- The colors of the rolled dice counters in the general statistics menu have been changed to Red (<16%), Green (>17.3%)
- Dice can be returned from module cards by right-clicking now
Changed files in this update