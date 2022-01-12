 Skip to content

Dee-6: Dice Defenders update for 12 January 2022

Update 1.0.8

Update 1.0.8

Bug fixes:

  • New Spanish localization (special thanks to RoosterFan)
  • Optimized the battle log
  • Fixed a rare bug where a boss card with no missions, but with the inscription "OR" could appear in random mode
  • The hitbox of the button to summon an additional threat now matches its shape
  • Fixed a number of bugs related to fatal damage prediction
  • Fixed a bug in fast threat mode where the last threat on the table was destroyed by a minefield, but the threat die was still rolled
  • Fixed a freeze in the tutorial if you destroy the threat before the briefing

    Balance changes:
  • Added additional protection for beginners (up to rank 3), reducing the chance of rolling observer dice by 50%
  • Increase in price for updating goods in the store 25 -> 50
  • New item in the store - Oracle; predicts dice rolls in the current round

    Other changes:
  • SteamCloud function works now (starting from 6 Jan 2022)
  • The settings menu in the battle has been redesigned, the "HINTS" button has been added
  • Added information for Knivex that the pilot room is used no more than 1 time per round
  • The target card that the Compensator's C1 missile is hitting is now shown above the rest of the cards in the stack
  • Added "pick crew" button from away mission to be able to do it with touch controls
  • Dee-6 once for each player profile will tell you to use the store if the situation on the table becomes difficult
  • The colors of the rolled dice counters in the general statistics menu have been changed to Red (<16%), Green (>17.3%)
  • Dice can be returned from module cards by right-clicking now

