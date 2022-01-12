Patch 1.0.16 is now live!
• Physics - fixed various reasons for getting stuck in the textures for Survivors upon being knocked down and for Impostor upon timer’s expiration
• Killers - added slowdown after jumping when carrying a Survivor
• Killers - fixed an exploit that allowed to simultaneously pick up a Survivor and jump in quick succession
• Granny and Igor - fixed the fact that thrown knives and grenades reacted incorrectly to doorways of destroyed Closable Doors
• Impostor - fixed that Hypnochair timer would keep running if the Imposter turned into a prop and unturned near it
• Impostor - fixed Impostor being able to heal and move at the same time while in disguise
• Abbey - one of Hypnochairs moved closer to the closed off area, also fixed various places where Killers could not reach Survivors
• Farm - slightly increased the distance between the cornrows, also limited the view between the two Exit Doors
• Inventory - fixed items not being wasted if during their use Survivor immediately turned into a prop
• Inventory - fixed Survivor becoming immortal if player clicks on the slot with the Armor while receiving damage
• Camera (Item) - fixed that Legendary Camera did not have a cooldown after being used unless used against a Killer
• Hypnochair - fixed that Survivor could be rescued through the wall
• Voice Chat - fixed the possible reason of crash when trying to mute another player
• Minor fixes and improvements for UI, maps and localization
