Patch 1.0.16 is now live!

• Physics - fixed various reasons for getting stuck in the textures for Survivors upon being knocked down and for Impostor upon timer’s expiration

• Killers - added slowdown after jumping when carrying a Survivor

• Killers - fixed an exploit that allowed to simultaneously pick up a Survivor and jump in quick succession

• Granny and Igor - fixed the fact that thrown knives and grenades reacted incorrectly to doorways of destroyed Closable Doors

• Impostor - fixed that Hypnochair timer would keep running if the Imposter turned into a prop and unturned near it

• Impostor - fixed Impostor being able to heal and move at the same time while in disguise

• Abbey - one of Hypnochairs moved closer to the closed off area, also fixed various places where Killers could not reach Survivors

• Farm - slightly increased the distance between the cornrows, also limited the view between the two Exit Doors

• Inventory - fixed items not being wasted if during their use Survivor immediately turned into a prop

• Inventory - fixed Survivor becoming immortal if player clicks on the slot with the Armor while receiving damage

• Camera (Item) - fixed that Legendary Camera did not have a cooldown after being used unless used against a Killer

• Hypnochair - fixed that Survivor could be rescued through the wall

• Voice Chat - fixed the possible reason of crash when trying to mute another player

• Minor fixes and improvements for UI, maps and localization