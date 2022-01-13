Playtest Alpha 2 now available, including Linux and Mac versions!

Playtest Alpha 2 is now available for all playtesters! I finally managed to get the Linux and Mac versions running through Steam, so if you have access to either of those OSes and you're interested in helping out, fire up the game and let me know if you run into any major issues. Since those builds are newer, I'm expecting that issues will pop up. I'll keep an eye on the community forums and Discord, as always.

If you aren't currently signed up for the playtest and would like to join, head over to the main store page and click "Request Access".

Here are the updates for Playtest Alpha 2: