Hotfix 0.1.2

- Added credit count in save menu back in, it works now!
- Acquired loot now shows a consolidated count instead of multiple entries of the same item
- Slightly improved performance
- Some more minor event changes
Performance issues are honestly the hardest to improve on. I did what I could, but more substantial improvements risk causing other issues such as memory leaks so I opted to not use them for now. I’m aware the title screen still lags a bit at first (though it should be better than before), and I’ll try to fix this later. Since this is a one-time issue and stops lagging after everything loads in however, it’ll be relatively low on the priority list. Thanks for understanding!
Changed files in this update