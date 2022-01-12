 Skip to content

Fuchian Chronicles update for 12 January 2022

Hotfix 0.1.2

Build 8010338

  • Added credit count in save menu back in, it works now!
  • Acquired loot now shows a consolidated count instead of multiple entries of the same item
  • Slightly improved performance
  • Some more minor event changes

Performance issues are honestly the hardest to improve on. I did what I could, but more substantial improvements risk causing other issues such as memory leaks so I opted to not use them for now. I’m aware the title screen still lags a bit at first (though it should be better than before), and I’ll try to fix this later. Since this is a one-time issue and stops lagging after everything loads in however, it’ll be relatively low on the priority list. Thanks for understanding!

