0.9.0: Obligatory Patch Number 1 (tm)

Hi there,
Here's the first (and obligatory) patch for the 0.9 update. It's fixing the most urgent problems with the 0.9.0 build. As usual with this kind of patch, you don't need to start a new game, save-games and mods for are compatible under the same limitations as with 0.9.0 proper.
I fixed 2 typos, one in code which prevented survivors from efficiently dealing with stuff left on the ground. It's a bug introduced in 0.9. And another typo in a data file causing than exponential growth of zombies on the world map. Basically infected buildings would spawn new hordes every 2 hours instead of every 2 days, completely overrunning the world map in a matter of weeks. As much it could be a thing in a specific scenario, this wasn't intended to work like that in the main game.
There are a few more fixes in the changelog, nothing as game-breaking as the previous two, though.
Expect 2-3 more weekly patches in the same spirit, fixing and balancing the 0.9 release before the next large update. In any case, I hope you all had good holidays, and I wish everyone a happy new year.
Cheers!
Full Changelog
- Balance: Reduced spawn rate and max spawn of shamblers / infected buildings, also reduced value in auto combat
- Fixed: A problem introduced in 0.9.0 where the retrieval of tiles' inventory wouldn't work reliably
- Fixed: Infested buildings spawning enemies every 2 hours instead of every 2 days (that's what a misplaced number does to my carefully planned balance)
- Fixed: Laws not applied to all newly recruited settlers when clicking the "recruit all" button (for good this time)
- Fixed: Possible crash in debug/dev/creative mode in a specific menu
- Fixed: Pets and cattle could (incorrectly) be assigned to expeditions, production centers and patrol zones
- Fixed: Turret parts recipe listed twice in Tinkering Station
- Fixed: Robots couldn't be assigned to expeditions, production centers and patrol zones
- Fixed: Missing recipes to repair the damaged Magnum .44, FAMAS G1 and FN-P90 weapons
- Fixed: Missing Recycling station information for most pipe weapons
- Fixed: Infected buildings could technically spawn hordes while being in combat with the player (or other faction) leading to weird effects
Changed files in this update