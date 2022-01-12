0.9.0: Obligatory Patch Number 1 (tm)

Hi there,

Here's the first (and obligatory) patch for the 0.9 update. It's fixing the most urgent problems with the 0.9.0 build. As usual with this kind of patch, you don't need to start a new game, save-games and mods for are compatible under the same limitations as with 0.9.0 proper.

I fixed 2 typos, one in code which prevented survivors from efficiently dealing with stuff left on the ground. It's a bug introduced in 0.9. And another typo in a data file causing than exponential growth of zombies on the world map. Basically infected buildings would spawn new hordes every 2 hours instead of every 2 days, completely overrunning the world map in a matter of weeks. As much it could be a thing in a specific scenario, this wasn't intended to work like that in the main game.

There are a few more fixes in the changelog, nothing as game-breaking as the previous two, though.

Expect 2-3 more weekly patches in the same spirit, fixing and balancing the 0.9 release before the next large update. In any case, I hope you all had good holidays, and I wish everyone a happy new year.

Cheers!

Full Changelog