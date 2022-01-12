Patch 0.83d has been pushed, patch notes below
===Bosses====
===Artifacts/Crafting===
==Skills/Talents===
==QoL===
==Bug Fixes===
- Fixed Quick Sell selling items that are not sellable
- Fixed Health Link effect making golems heal to full based on Edwin’s health
- Fixed Woeful Silver will cause some skill description to break
- Fixed various texts/copies
==Miscellaneous=
- Added a new transmog for completing full chaos Tower
- Changed the sprite of the current Tower Conqueror transmog
===🗼 Airene Tower Related 🗼===
===Bosses====
===Scrolls/Blessings/Artifacts/Crafting===
===Talents/Skills===
==QoL===
==Bug Fixes===
==Miscellaneous=
Changed files in this update