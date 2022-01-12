2 days until Splat Chat. Screenshake is back! Price Increase soon.

Hey there!

The first version of Splat Chat is almost done and I'll have it in your hands in just 2 days! Based on some early feedback I think you and your stream are really going to like it. And if you haven't caught previous updates, the best way I can describe is - it's my 100-player take on Mario Party's It's the Pits (see video below), but instead, heavy objects fall from the sky and splat you. It's simple and super fun.

This week I was also able to make some improvements to the other games as well. The biggest was that I've finally re-implemented screenshake and it feels really good. It's presence was noticeably felt, so I'm glad I could get that worked out quickly.

One last major note: I will be doubling the price of the party pack soon! If you got in early, you're lucky you did because I'm going to keep add more and more unique games that can only experienced with a big audience. It's going to be a fun journey and thanks for being an early supporter!

Fixes and additions in version 0.53 are

Screenshake is back in all the games!

Fixed a few messages in Minesweeper Extreme: 100 that were using the old coordinate system instead of the new Battleship system.

Added a few blocks of text for other languages than English

Looooots of code cleanup so future games can be built faster

Even UI cleanup. I can't believe how far we've come here.

Tons more work on Splat Chat before release

Fixed some bugs with the permanent crown system for viewers in the chat, assuming they win a game of Happy Tanksgiving

I'm going to stream some game design work over at my Twitch channel before I release. If you'd like to check in and ask some questions (or tell me what you'd like to see), subscribe to get a notification when I go live, and stop in to say hello!

Again, to all of you that have invited me into your streams to check out the games and provide feedback, thank you so much. You have really helped me make these games better and I'm excited to make a unique experience for you and your channel. Keep the feedback coming!

All the best!

-Jaime