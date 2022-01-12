0.9.1.00 Big bugfixes and some QOL

For this one we have cannibalized the community bugfix patch made by the genius mod makers on our discord (especially one in particular thanks blacktea) in order to make mainstream the fixes that the mod community has enjoyed for a while now. You can visit the modding section of our discord and thank them for their hard work finding issues in my code if you like: https://discord.gg/7N6JR9SaNJ

This bug fix patch should open up some new questing content that wasn't available before. I've also done a few changes for quality of life such as making it easier to get experience and level up from activities such as mining and trade.

Notable new features in this patch:

adopt 3 crew members that you couldn't adopt before

3 new quests that might even work correctly

Full list of changes: