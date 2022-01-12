0.9.1.00 Big bugfixes and some QOL

For this one we have cannibalized the community bugfix patch made by the genius mod makers on our discord (especially one in particular thanks blacktea) in order to make mainstream the fixes that the mod community has enjoyed for a while now. You can visit the modding section of our discord and thank them for their hard work finding issues in my code if you like: https://discord.gg/7N6JR9SaNJ
This bug fix patch should open up some new questing content that wasn't available before. I've also done a few changes for quality of life such as making it easier to get experience and level up from activities such as mining and trade.
Notable new features in this patch:
- adopt 3 crew members that you couldn't adopt before
- 3 new quests that might even work correctly
Full list of changes:
- scrapping a ship now once again stores all items in that ships cargo. The method had to be rewritten to account for both inventory items and resources
- scrapping ships now grants a little exp
- selling items to a trade station now grants some exp
- ore nodes sometimes drop exp when you are mining them
- reduced the base exp required to gain a level significantly
- modules that require grey goo to operate can now take that grey goo from the inventories of NPC crew on the ship (not players since they are smart enough to decide for themselves)
- the same protection which prevents EVA from immediately ejecting you after you enter a ship now also protects you from double-using airlocks which share the same orientation and ending up on your original ship by accident
- you can now use the "Unload cargo" command on you home base
- fixed many lines of data which were being missed by the delete character function and leaving junk in the character database
- crew is now aware of the range of their weapon when firing at enemies and will approach their target if needed
- fixed a rare crash on AI trying to use turret metrics even if the ship has no turrets.
- using consoles on stations no longer changes the faction of that station
- added an ugly hack to clean up duplicated crew
- fixed a bug where the game could try to add sample ship profiles before loading their assets resulting in a crash on load
- fixed a unit conversion error which could result in negative stored resources
- fixed an error in logistics where right clicking could create an unused popup menu that could later be applied to the wrong ship
- you can now recruit Vaal after your conversation with her
- chance of finding npc agents in a random bar increased from like 0.00001% to 33% each time you visit a station of the appropriate type. There i 1 additional crew member out there that I suspect nobody has ever found as a result of the unintentionally low chance
- another crew member that was not previously attainable can now be recruited
- ships no longer despawn if they are docked to your home base
- hailing ships in the wrong session type is disabled to prevent crashing
- fixed a bug where hailing ships with crew that didn't belong to any faction or any team would pause the game and then crash the hailing animation
- added a little grey goo to the cargo of most npc ships carrying loot
- fixed a crash on saving and loading gauntlet challenge in a boss battle where only 2 enemies are left
- fixed a crash in gauntlet challenge on saving a tuning kit reward.
- fixed a crash after loading save game in a gauntlet boss battle and saving again after killing the boss, caused by icons not loading properly.
- fixed planted crystals are not reproducing and spreading after a save/reload.
- fixed crystal seed tooltip is not updating if you select a crystal with 0% seed value after a crystal with more than 0% seed value.
- improved the initial spawning of trade ships to prevent the case where a ship could become entirely filled with grey goo that the trade captain can never sell
- added some new junk data items
- fixed a bug where crew being added to a ship before it spawns were attempting to use the id they were assigned instead of receiving a new one from the ship interior resulting in the second crew added replacing the first and so on. This was breaking quests which required killing specific crew.
- fixed a bug that prevented quest completion dialogue after killing Greg.
- added a trade depot module that was missing from one of 3 mining station templates
- added some quest logic for the main questline after killing Budd
- added exp rewards to the new quests that were just added
- fixed game setting the quest marker in the wrong place if you save and load the game before completing the repairing ship part in "First Life" quest resulting in quest triggers being broken.
- fixed a bug where monster animations could null out if you reload the game next to them
- fixed a rare crash while crew firing their weapon.
- fixed followers are not equipping their weapon and attacking a monster if they see one and have some other tool equiped.
- fixed a rare crash in AI code
Changed files in this update