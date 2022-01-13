Community Update 0.7.12

Listed below are the notes of the current update 0.7.12
- Enable/Disable Invert camera on X (Horizontally) for both controller & mouse. (Accessed in the Pause/Main menu - Game Settings)
- Enable/Disable Invert camera on Y (Vertically) for both controller & mouse. (Accessed in the Pause/Main menu - Game Settings)
- All the Cut-scenes have been sliced in the last 5 days to give you the ability to skip through portions of the dialogue when the "Next button" appears.
- Collision fix for the mob in the Ritual Circle of Crius.
Thank you for your engagement, feedback, and interest in this world, story, and characters.
Kind Regards,
Zine. E Falouti
