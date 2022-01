Share · View all patches · Build 8009577 · Last edited 12 January 2022 – 18:13:11 UTC by Wendy

New vehicle! Very fast sport car, which can only be gained by extorting gamblers who are deep in debt

Automated delivery drivers have an updated marker that shows they're automated

Added ambient vehicle traffic around the city (can be turned off in settings)

Graphics: Updated/improved background images for gambling house and casino features

Bug fix: after you unassign a casino manager, conversations with debtors used to be broken