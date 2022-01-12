 Skip to content

My Garage update for 12 January 2022

UPDATE 1/12

Share · View all patches · Build 8009520

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjusted some things to prevent small part falling through terrain (still can happen I think)

Adjusted grass friction to make harder to drive on it

Fixed new interior spawns in junkyard

Added Compass in survival

Added Unstuck button (for engine bay trolls)

Lowered exhaust sound if it is rusted but not missing (if no exhaust at all it will be still laud as hell)

