Adjusted some things to prevent small part falling through terrain (still can happen I think)
Adjusted grass friction to make harder to drive on it
Fixed new interior spawns in junkyard
Added Compass in survival
Added Unstuck button (for engine bay trolls)
Lowered exhaust sound if it is rusted but not missing (if no exhaust at all it will be still laud as hell)
My Garage update for 12 January 2022
UPDATE 1/12
Changed files in this update