Evil Seal - Update 0.3.22

Hi,
we added a new feature in order to combine blessed water with your ammo without open inventory.
Thanks for your support and continue to follow us for great news and updates!
Have a nice day,
Staff Evil Seal
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Hi,
we added a new feature in order to combine blessed water with your ammo without open inventory.
Thanks for your support and continue to follow us for great news and updates!
Have a nice day,
Staff Evil Seal
Changed files in this update