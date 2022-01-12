 Skip to content

Evil Seal update for 12 January 2022

Evil Seal - Update 0.3.22

Share · View all patches · Build 8009434 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi,

we added a new feature in order to combine blessed water with your ammo without open inventory.

Thanks for your support and continue to follow us for great news and updates!

Have a nice day,

Staff Evil Seal

Changed files in this update

Evil Seal - First Release Depot 1516941
  • Loading history…
