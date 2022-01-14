 Skip to content

DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game update for 14 January 2022

Ver.6.4.0 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issue where camera speed changes according to FPS.
  • Other minor fixes.

