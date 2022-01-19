Patch Notes v1.0.10.0

v1.0.10.0 update patch (bug-fix) is now available on all platforms. From all of the team, a massive thank you to all of our players for support and feedback! We’re committed to continuing to improve Lawn Mowing Simulator and your feedback in our Discord server, as well as on the forums and on Twitter, is really appreciated!
Gameplay
- Fixed an issue where the Knight OFT mower occasionally spawned in an incorrect position
- Fixed an issue where some mowers in specific circumstances wouldn’t allow players to get on them
- Improved the likelihood of Ancient Britain contracts appearing in a player’s Career
- Fixed various third-person camera clipping issues
- Fixed an issue where too high a damage penalty might be given after a collision
- Re-balanced various Challenges
UI
- Fixed an issue where a rogue menu could appear under certain circumstances on Windows
- Fixed an issue where the Scag V-Ride II prompt may have been impossible to dismiss
- Improved the functionality of backing through the New Career flow
Other
- Resolved cloud saving issues on Windows
- Fixed an issue where an incorrect background may display when in the garage
- Improved various object lighting
- Fixed an issue where grass bags appeared to be floating on some contracts
Once again – a massive thank you all!
Skyhook Games
