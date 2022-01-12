 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Powerboat VR update for 12 January 2022

VR Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 8009063 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Somewhere along the last few updates the VR camera came unaligned with the play area.

This update fixes that so the game is now playable in VR again.

Other fixes:

  1. increased the range at which you hands can "grab" the steering wheel & throttle control.
  2. Fixed the underwater effects for some of the port objects.

I will definitely be reworking the VR interaction system at some point in the future as it does feel a little "clunky" at the moment. Especially as I haven't actually played the game in VR for a while as it is easier to develop in a non-VR environment.

Any suggestions on VR improvements are, as always, very welcome.

Changed depots in realworld branch

View more data in app history for build 8009063
Powerboat VR Content Depot 1470271
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.