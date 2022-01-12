Somewhere along the last few updates the VR camera came unaligned with the play area.
This update fixes that so the game is now playable in VR again.
Other fixes:
- increased the range at which you hands can "grab" the steering wheel & throttle control.
- Fixed the underwater effects for some of the port objects.
I will definitely be reworking the VR interaction system at some point in the future as it does feel a little "clunky" at the moment. Especially as I haven't actually played the game in VR for a while as it is easier to develop in a non-VR environment.
Any suggestions on VR improvements are, as always, very welcome.
Changed depots in realworld branch