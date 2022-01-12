This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Somewhere along the last few updates the VR camera came unaligned with the play area.

This update fixes that so the game is now playable in VR again.

Other fixes:

increased the range at which you hands can "grab" the steering wheel & throttle control. Fixed the underwater effects for some of the port objects.

I will definitely be reworking the VR interaction system at some point in the future as it does feel a little "clunky" at the moment. Especially as I haven't actually played the game in VR for a while as it is easier to develop in a non-VR environment.

Any suggestions on VR improvements are, as always, very welcome.