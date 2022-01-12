What's next for Blaston in 2022!

Hello blasters!

Today we wanted to share a bit more of our plans for Blaston for the first half of 2022!

Check out the video featuring our community manager, or read about the update below!

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on the title so far, will quickly recap what we’ve added to the game since launch, then we’ll get into what we’re working on in 2022.

Since the launch of the game we've added:

7 Weapons

Avatars & Skins

Social Hub with 2 Floors

Single Player Campaign

Private Tournaments Mode

Replays & Spectator

Seasonal Modes

In-Game Challenges

Blaston Price Change & Sale

With our most recent update, we believe that we’ve hit a new benchmark of what Blaston is. The game has grown exponentially since its launch. Thanks to the feedback of our community and the creativity of our development team, new features have turned Blaston into so much more than it was on day one — and we believe we’ve reached a point where the price should reflect that. Starting January 17th, we’ll be increasing the price of Blaston to $19.99.

With that said, starting today at 10 AM PST up until Sunday 10 AM PST we're running a 20% discount on Steam for everyone who's been on the fence about getting the game, but if you'd like to support us and the games future then you can get it later as well!

In April we’ll be launching Blaston Reloaded, a major update that completely reinvents your arsenal with the addition of weapon attachments. Players can mix and match modifications to customize their weapons for the first time, making your loadout uniquely yours.

Blaston Reloaded will also see the release of graphics enhancements on high-end VR devices, a new seasonal mode, and the introduction of an all-new weapon type that’s being developed as our first collaboration with another game studio. We’re not ready to say who, but VR gamers can expect a weapon they already know and love. We think it will really hit the mark. Expect more details in the coming months.

As for the next update following Blaston Reloaded, expect a release later this summer.

Besides game updates, we're continuing work on our spectator client for Blaston, and talking with several esports organizers to host more tournaments for the game. We want to give our players more opportunities to bring their talents to tournaments and competitions. If you're a tournament organizer, or if you're interested in growing the competitive scene for Blaston, please reach out to us on the Blaston Discord. Otherwise, please stay tuned for updates by following us on the Blaston Twitter or Blaston Facebook page.

Thanks again for joining us on our journey. We have plenty of new ways to play on the horizon, and even more ideas in store for what comes next. We’ll see you in the arenas.