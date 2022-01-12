Game patch 1.3.8 - new level submission tool!

Hey folks!

This update focuses on making the level submission process easier.

Now, instead of having to dig through files, arrange them in folders, and set up config file manually, you simply have to follow through the in-game level submission dialog present in the map editor.

If you've had a level you were working on and wanted to submit it, but found the submission process to be too difficult - now's a great time to jump back in, and upload that level to Steam Workshop in just a few clicks!

Version 1.3.8:

can now upload levels to Steam Workshop directly from the level editor:

players can also use this functionality to export levels in a mod-ready format (for placing into the game's 'mods' folder, which loads local mods), to distribute the mod outside of Steam workshop

added new controls to the level settings menu:

checkbox for preventing achievement unlocks on level

checkbox for showing result screen when finishing the level

checkbox for the noise background shader

increased maximum mod title possible to enter in the game to 129 symbols (was 40), as per Steam documentations

when creating a new map, it will no longer be named "testmap", but instead will derive it's name from the amount of levels in the maps folder + 1

can now paste text into textboxes (useful for pasting into the level description boxes!)

updated LOVE to the latest 11.4 revision (release version, previously the game was using an unreleased in-development version)

fixed one of the dialogue sections using an incorrect character name tag on Shopkeeper's Mansion

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!