V0.27.0.1320 ~ 12.01.2022

Features:
Can Opt out of automatic exception collection
Added a language select inside Gameplay Options. Not all language changes happen instantly so restarting the game is advised.
Added joke "pirate" language as an example translation file.
Added basil plant
Added a GameFlags type of XML data that can be used to change parts of the game, mostly related to balancing, through mods
Added GameFlags FoodGainMultiplier that changes how much food feeds.
Bugfixes:
Fixed an issue with plants using old IDs to generate data that could break saves when new plant data is addded
Fixed Unity cloud exceptions when not connected to the internet or blocking Unity analytics through firewall
Added failsafes for NPC actions
Added failsafes for bug reporting
Added failsafes for quest tooltip
Removed spaces inside xml tags on some files
Fixed working on "Manage Crops" showing as "Relaxing"
Fixed npcs rushing out of beds or chairs in strange positions when the game is paused.
Changes:
The game executable now has an Icon
Removed Dried ingredient requirement from Sushi and Flour recipes until the Dry Ingredient recipe is fixed
Moved away from Development Builds and implemented a bug tracker to notify the user if an exception was not caught.
Moved away from Unity Cloud Reporting due to it lacking the ability to let the user opt out of the collection
Also moved away from Unity User Reports because the new system has much bigger free limits anyways
Changed files in this update