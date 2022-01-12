V0.27.0.1320 ~ 12.01.2022

Features:

Can Opt out of automatic exception collection

Added a language select inside Gameplay Options. Not all language changes happen instantly so restarting the game is advised.

Added joke "pirate" language as an example translation file.

Added basil plant

Added a GameFlags type of XML data that can be used to change parts of the game, mostly related to balancing, through mods

Added GameFlags FoodGainMultiplier that changes how much food feeds.

Bugfixes:

Fixed an issue with plants using old IDs to generate data that could break saves when new plant data is addded

Fixed Unity cloud exceptions when not connected to the internet or blocking Unity analytics through firewall

Added failsafes for NPC actions

Added failsafes for bug reporting

Added failsafes for quest tooltip

Removed spaces inside xml tags on some files

Fixed working on "Manage Crops" showing as "Relaxing"

Fixed npcs rushing out of beds or chairs in strange positions when the game is paused.

Changes:

The game executable now has an Icon

Removed Dried ingredient requirement from Sushi and Flour recipes until the Dry Ingredient recipe is fixed

Moved away from Development Builds and implemented a bug tracker to notify the user if an exception was not caught.

Moved away from Unity Cloud Reporting due to it lacking the ability to let the user opt out of the collection

Also moved away from Unity User Reports because the new system has much bigger free limits anyways