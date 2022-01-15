Feature complete!

This is it, the final content update before release!
It's been a longer road than I though, but we are here and ready to release to the world.
I want to take this opportunity to thank you all for your support and feedback. It's been of great help, pushing me forward and helping me reach a new level in my work.
The end result being Kanso, something beautiful put into the world.
Thank you.
In this update the following have been added.
- New breathing exercise
- Remastered music
- Remastered SFX
- Improved controller support
- Multipul bug fixes
- A ton of polishing
- new icon
Changed files in this update