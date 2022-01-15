 Skip to content

Kanso update for 15 January 2022

Feature complete!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This is it, the final content update before release!

It's been a longer road than I though, but we are here and ready to release to the world.

I want to take this opportunity to thank you all for your support and feedback. It's been of great help, pushing me forward and helping me reach a new level in my work.

The end result being Kanso, something beautiful put into the world.

Thank you.

In this update the following have been added.

  • New breathing exercise
  • Remastered music
  • Remastered SFX
  • Improved controller support
  • Multipul bug fixes
  • A ton of polishing
  • new icon

