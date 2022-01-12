Alpha 0.6.5 is already available!

Hello dear players!
We have released the Alpha 0.6.5 update. This update has many important and small changes.
List of changes:
- Added two new maps (level 7 and 22)
- Added new enemies, zombie dogs and zombie rats
- Added a limit on attempts to continue the game if the player died. Now you can die 3 times, after that it will be impossible to continue the game
- Corrected enemy sounds
- Lightened the load from the turrets (code optimization)
- Improved scene loading systems
- Added the display of the loading scene in the form of numbers and percentages
- Added weapon scrolling to "mouse wheel scrolling"
- Added store closures on the same keys they open on for convenience
- Changed the places where enemies appear, now they appear in doors and similar places
- Accelerated the firing rate of the base pistol
- Fixed the problem of low FPS when continuing the game
- Fixed a problem with texts in the user interface
- Increased the amount of money for waves on level 7 maps
- Revised the balance of large enemies and reduced the number of bosses in some waves
- Fixed the problem and the game freezes when the "repair" window appears
Thank you for being with us and we wish you a pleasant game!
Changed files in this update