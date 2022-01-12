 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Blood And Zombies update for 12 January 2022

Alpha 0.6.5 is already available!

Share · View all patches · Build 8008810 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello dear players!

We have released the Alpha 0.6.5 update. This update has many important and small changes.

List of changes:

  • Added two new maps (level 7 and 22)
  • Added new enemies, zombie dogs and zombie rats
  • Added a limit on attempts to continue the game if the player died. Now you can die 3 times, after that it will be impossible to continue the game
  • Corrected enemy sounds
  • Lightened the load from the turrets (code optimization)
  • Improved scene loading systems
  • Added the display of the loading scene in the form of numbers and percentages
  • Added weapon scrolling to "mouse wheel scrolling"
  • Added store closures on the same keys they open on for convenience
  • Changed the places where enemies appear, now they appear in doors and similar places
  • Accelerated the firing rate of the base pistol
  • Fixed the problem of low FPS when continuing the game
  • Fixed a problem with texts in the user interface
  • Increased the amount of money for waves on level 7 maps
  • Revised the balance of large enemies and reduced the number of bosses in some waves
  • Fixed the problem and the game freezes when the "repair" window appears

Thank you for being with us and we wish you a pleasant game!

Changed files in this update

Blood And Zombies Content Depot 1739881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.